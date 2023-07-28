Adams County

Free vintage farm tractor display, the Tom Walter Collection, until the end of July, at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville. Dozens of pre-1960 restored and original condition tractors, all brands and colors, near Oakside Community Park. All ages are welcome, adults and kids may sit on tractors and parents can take pictures. Open daily during daylight hours.

