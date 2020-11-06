Benders Shepherds Relay For Life Team will host the One Stop Christmas Shop, Vendor/Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Apple Museum, 154 W. Hanover St., Biglerville.
Home consultants include 31 Bags, Perfectly Posh, Scentsy, Jordan Essentials, Color Street Nails, Usborn Books and More, Lularoe, Tupperware, Young Living Essential Oils, and Grace and Heart Sterling Silver Jewelry. There will be cash and carry items as well as the ability to place orders from the consultants.
