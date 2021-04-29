The Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, home of the Gettysburg Cyclorama and the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War, announces new hours of operation throughout the summer starting Saturday, May 1, according to a joint release from the Gettysburg Foundation and Gettysburg National Military Park.
Beginning May 1, the new hours of operation will provide visitors access to the Museum & Visitor Center, seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. throughout the summer months, June through September, according to the release.
