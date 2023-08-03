The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Aug. 2.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Corinne Jacono, 38, of Camp Hill, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the road, and failure to drive within a single lane May 26, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Yamileth Juarez-Jaurez, 30, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content between .10-.16, driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a traffic lane, exceeding a 25 mph speed limit in a residential district by 25 mph, and careless driving June 24, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Jose Amaya, 21, of Mount Airy, Md., was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance Jan. 8, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Zebulan Deardorff, 19, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of driving without rear lights and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 17, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Nicholas Karacoulakis, 22, of Fayetteville, was charged with one count each of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a firearm without a license April 25, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Noah Gregory-Grossnickl, 21, of Smithsburg, Md., was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle with suspended registration, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 15 mph, and five counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance March 16, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Rafael Negron, 24, of Gaithersburg, Md., was charged with one count each of illegally driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock system and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 18 mph June 2, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
