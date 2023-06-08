Fun Fest, the library’s free event celebrating the kick-off of Summer Quest, the Adams County Library System’s (ACLS) summer learning program, is set for Friday, June 9 at Gettysburg Rec Park, starting at 3 p.m.

There are 35 booths, with crafts and activities based on the Summer Quest theme: All Together Now, according to the library’s email.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.