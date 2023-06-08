Fun Fest, the library’s free event celebrating the kick-off of Summer Quest, the Adams County Library System’s (ACLS) summer learning program, is set for Friday, June 9 at Gettysburg Rec Park, starting at 3 p.m.
There are 35 booths, with crafts and activities based on the Summer Quest theme: All Together Now, according to the library’s email.
“We hope that you will visit each booth to learn more about what resources are available to you and your family. All six of the ACLS branches will be there with a booth and a fun activity. Stop by and say hi to your favorite librarians and find out what programs will be offered at each branch this summer,” the post reads.
One of the best parts of Fun Fest is getting out there and dancing to the music provided by HD Entertainment. Adventure in Fun will be there to paint faces and make balloon animals. There will be cornhole, a miniature horse and goats, the Seeing Eye Dogs and K Pets. The Painted Horse Brotherhood motorcycles, firetruck and police cars will be back again, too.
Be sure to visit ACNB Bank’s booth to meet their mascot Buckley and get your picture taken with him.
The Thunderbolt organization booth will offer special story times throughout the event. You may have heard of “Elephant and Piggie” and “Frog and Toad” from their book series and visits to the library. The characters will be at their tent and also mingling around for photo opportunities.
The lineup includes:
3:15 p.m., Characters: Frog and Toad, Book Being Read: Frog and Toad Are Friends
4 p.m., Characters: Elephant and Piggie, Book Being Read: Can I Play Too?
4:30 p.m., Characters: Frog and Toad, Book Being Read: Frog and Toad Together
5:15 p.m., Characters: Elephant and Piggie, Book Being Read: I Will Surprise My Friend
5:45 p.m., Characters: Frog and Toad, Book Being Read: Days with Frog and Toad
6:30 p.m., Characters: Elephant and Piggie, Book Being Read: My Friend is Sad
There’s been more food added to the lineup this year. The Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg will be selling food items again, plus there will be lots of food trucks including: The PA Dairyman’s Association’s milkshake truck; Mr. Y’s Shaved Ice; The Mexican Food truck; Kay Melts; Papa Louie’s; JJ’s Southern Smoke; and Dabo-Rye — International Sandwich Fusion.
Fun Fest is a free event for the community which relies upon the support of its sponsors: Fun Fest Major Event Sponsors, Front Runner Construction, ACNB Bank and Gettysburg Dental Associates; other sponsors, Burkentine and Sheetz, plus SEK CPA’s and Advisors for sponsoring the Gettysburg branch booth.
Vendors: Children’s Aid Society; Thaddeus Stevens Society; Adams County Head Start; Destination Gettysburg; Gettysburg Foundation; Adams County Literacy Council; Main Street Gettysburg; ACNB Bank; Thunderbolt Foundation Inc.; Burkentine Property Management; YWCA Hanover Safe Home; Gettysburg Picnics; Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church; K-Pets; TREYSTA technology management; Trinity United Church of Christ; Camp Eder; Members First; Adams County Sexual Assault Services; Vida Charter School; Gettysburg Library Booth; Littlestown Library Booth; New Oxford Library Booth; East Berlin Library Booth; Carrol Valley Library Booth; Harbaugh Thomas Library Booth; Friends of Trone Memorial Library; Friends of Adams County Library; Gettysburg Pediatrics; YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Child Care; Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center; Front Runner Construction; Seeing Eye Dogs; Adams County Arts Council; Gettysburg Area Education Foundation; SCCAP The Gleaning Project and The Early Learning Resource Center; Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA; Center for Youth and Community Development (Collaboration of Youth); Penn’s Youth Initiative; Gettysburg Dental Associates; and World War II American Experience Museum.
Food Vendors: Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg; PA Dairymen’s Association; Mr. Y’s Shaved Ice; K Melts; Papa Louie’s; JJ’s Southern Smoke; Dabo-Rye — International Sandwich Fusion; and The Mexican Food Truck.
