The Chamber, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, invites the local business community to its next County Connections program on Wednesday, June 15 in the Village Hall at Fairfield Borough office, beginning at 8:30 a.m., according to a chamber release. This program is sponsored by WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and NextEra Energy.
Registration is $18 for members and $28 for non-members and includes a hot breakfast. The deadline to register is June 8. To register, or for more details, visit gettysburg-chamber.org or call 717-334-8151.
The unique County Connections programs, held quarterly throughout Adams County, are about building connections with fellow business leaders in every area of the county, according to the release.
“Network with fellow colleagues then the spotlight is on you for a roundtable as all members have the chance to speak to the entire group for one minute about products/services that their business offers or upcoming events/sponsorship needs of their organization,” the release reads.
Additionally, the chamber recognizes members celebrating milestone anniversaries.
