A York Springs man is accused of the indecent assault of two little girls.
Dale Bailor, 66, was charged Thursday with seven felony counts, including aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, two counts of corruption of minors, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, according to a magisterial docket.
Preliminary arraignment was before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little, according to the docket.
Unsecured bail was set at $50,000, according to the docket. Unsecured means no money had to be posted, but the accused remains liable for the full amount should he violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
Two girls, then 8 and 6 years old, claimed the alleged offenses occurred in York Springs between January 2021 and February 2022, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jason Cachara.
In forensic interviews in May 2022 at the UPMC Child Advocacy Center in Harrisburg, both claimed he touched their private areas and one claimed he made her touch his, according to the affidavit.
