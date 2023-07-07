A York Springs man is accused of the indecent assault of two little girls.

Dale Bailor, 66, was charged Thursday with seven felony counts, including aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, two counts of corruption of minors, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, according to a magisterial docket.

 

