The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a weekend detour is planned on Route 94 (Carlisle Pike) in Adams County for a large pipe replacement, weather permitting.
The work location is just south of Berlin Road (Route 1019) in Hamilton Township, according to the PennDOT release. Route 94 will be closed to through traffic between Route 30 (York Road) and Route 234 (East Berlin Road) from 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, to 6 a.m. Monday, May 24. A detour will be in place using Route 30, Route 15 and Route 234.
