Capital Area Transit (CAT) and rabbittransit are offering shared ride transportation service to any community member who needs transportation to and from a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment, according to a rabbittransit release.
“As the COVID vaccine continues to become more available, CAT and rabbittransit are dedicated to ensuring that transportation is not a barrier in getting vaccinated and is ready to assist the community with transportation to reach their vaccine appointments,” the release reads.
