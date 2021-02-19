Drew Parker, Biglerville Boys' Basketball: Drew scored 80 points and had 43 rebounds in 3 games, including a 38-point, 18-rebound effort against York Tech

Anne Bair, Gettysburg Girls' Basketball: Anne scored 50 points in 3 games, including 25 in a win over Northeastern

Levi Haines, Biglerville Wrestling: Levi went 7-0 last week with 6 pins and a forfeit competing at 145/152

Jaycie Miller, Hanover Girls' Basketball: Jaycie scored 62 points in 3 games, including a career-high 30 in a win over Boiling Springs

Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown Boys' Basketball: Jayden scored 68 points in 4 games, including 24 in a win over Delone Catholic

Vote

View Results