The Gettysburg Foundation is offering a new summer program series, Daisy N. Motts Mommy & Me, according to a Gettysburg Foundation release.
The program will be presented in sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 7 until Aug. 14, with a choice of morning or afternoon sessions at 10 a.m. until 12 noon, or 2-4 p.m. The program is free for children ages 8-12 and their mothers or caregivers at the new Children of Gettysburg 1863 children’s history museum, 451 Baltimore St., Gettysburg.
Inspired by historical fiber arts handmade by Gettysburg and Adams County families during the Civil War era, the Daisy N. Motts Mommy & Me series introduces children and youth to hand quilting, embroidery, beading and sewing fabric dolls. Rostered artists Nancy Walker and Jef Savage will instruct the in-depth, introductory bi-weekly classes where children can learn the history of fiber arts and be creative while making their own personal pieces, the release reads.
Register in advance for the hands-on summer program. “Free registration is provided thanks to the generous contribution of Gettysburg Foundation President and CEO Wayne E. Motts, in memory of his mother, Daisy,” the release reads.
The fiber arts featured in the summer program series sessions include:
· Hand Constructed Civil War Era Fabric Doll (four sessions): June 7, 14, 21, 28, 10 a.m.-noon; July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 2-4 p.m.; or July 21, 28, Aug. 4, 11, 10 a.m.-noon
From the oldest to the newest and from earliest times, children around the world have had dolls as companions, confidants and collections. What is their history, their characters and their journeys? What did they see and what impact did they have on the Civil War? During the Civil War, many children played with dolls lovingly handmade by their mothers from scraps of cloth. Recreate the past by hand sewing one of two Civil War era cloth dolls – Miss Victoria or Humpty Dumpty (approx. 15-inches tall) – a gift for a favorite person or a keepsake for yourself.
· Hand Quilting (three sessions): June 9, 16, 23, 10 a.m.-noon; June 7, 14, 21, 2-4 p.m.; July 7, 14, 21, 2-4 p.m.; or July 26, Aug. 2, 9, 10 a.m.-noon
Quilting is one of the world’s oldest art forms and a rich source of creative inspiration. Over 250,000 quilts were handmade at home and sent to Union Soldiers on the battlefield and in military hospitals. More than just fabric stitched together, these quilts represented patriotic support and comfort in a time of need. Reproducing an Ohio Star design, a popular Civil War era design, participants can choose to make a single block hand quilted table centerpiece or a doll “blanket” (approx. 12-by-24-inches). A selection of fabric colors and patterns will be provided to create color combinations for the quilted table centerpiece.
· Embroidery Sampler (three or four sessions): June 9, 16, 23, 30, 2-4 p.m.; July 5, 12, 19, 10 a.m.-noon; July 28, Aug. 4, 11, 2-4 p.m.
Embroidery is one of the world’s oldest art forms that traveled to Colonial America, continued throughout the Civil War period and is still popular today. Samplers were traditionally made by girls, and experience has shown that boys also enjoy this historical activity. This hands-on experience in basic embroidery design and skills will provide Civil War era designs for selection. Participants can create a pattern to make an embroidery “sampler” using traditional and historical stitches, as well as floss colors, pattern and stitches of the participant’s choice.
· Beading Fabric (three sessions): June 28, July 5, 12, 2-4 p.m. or June 30, July 7, 14, 10 a.m.-noon
Early European Traders supplied immigrants to the English Colonies in America with glass beads so small they were called “seed beads.” Beads were used to continue their tradition of decorating clothing, small handbags and personal items. The traditions continued into the Civil War era with patterns readily available in women’s magazines such as Godey’s Lady’s Book and Peterson’s Magazine. For example, women were able to create decorated protective covers for pocket watches and pen-wipes for wiping ink pens after use. Participants can choose from a variety of Civil War designs and colored glass beads to embroider onto a 12-by-12-inch fabric to decorate a bag or clothing, or use as a table centerpiece or framed wall hanging.
To register for select fiber arts and session dates and times, visit GettysburgFoundation.org or contact Children of Gettysburg 1863 Manager Bethany Yingling at 717-339-2148 or byingling@gettysburgfoundation.org.
