Adams County teens recently completed the Hazardous Occupations Safety Training in Agriculture (HOSTA) Safe Tractor and Machinery program held at Bermudian Springs High School, according to a Penn State Extension release.
The program is designed for youth planning to be employed driving tractors and operating farm machinery. Successful completion of the course requires youth to attend 24 hours of training, demonstrate the ability to safely drive a tractor, and pass both a skills and written test, according to the release.
The 10 Adams County teens who completed the course were Deven Wagner, New Oxford; Max Bernier, Gettysburg; Aidan Glenn, Fairfield; Dru Speelman, York Springs; Katelyn and Bryanne Keller, Orrtanna; Landon Kauffman and Jack Shannon, Biglerville; Cullen Livelsberger, Littlestown; and Connor Smith, Aspers.
Several businesses and farm families supported the program, including: Messick’s Equipment in Abbottstown hosted machinery night; Carl, Dan and Ed Wilkinson hosted a session in the farm shop at Getty Acres; John Hess Jr. and JoBo Holstein hosted a farm tour and shop session; James Penton of Gettysburg Tech Prep program and Cheyenne Wivell, ag teacher in the Bermudian Springs School District, hosted sessions in their ag mechanics shops at school.
Noah Kuhn, as part of his 4-H leadership project and who completed the program previously, helped with training by teaching hand signals, caution/hazard warning signs, and tractor safety inspection.
The Bermudian Springs School District hosted the driving session where the teens were able to demonstrate their ability to drive a tractor safely. All participants completed the course scoring 92% or higher on the written test and 96% or higher on the driving and skills test.
The county vocational agriculture teachers and Penn State Extension 4-H collaborate to conduct the National Safe Tractor and Machinery program. Additional information may be obtained from Darlene M. Resh, Penn State 4-H youth development extension educator, at 717-334-6271.
