tractor

Katelyn Keller, of Orrtanna, successfully completes the driving test for the NSMTOP training held recently at Bermudian Springs High School. (Submitted Photo)

Adams County teens recently completed the Hazardous Occupations Safety Training in Agriculture (HOSTA) Safe Tractor and Machinery program held at Bermudian Springs High School, according to a Penn State Extension release.

The program is designed for youth planning to be employed driving tractors and operating farm machinery. Successful completion of the course requires youth to attend 24 hours of training, demonstrate the ability to safely drive a tractor, and pass both a skills and written test, according to the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.