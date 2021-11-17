The Lomas Center, 50 Mayor Alley, Gettysburg, will offer “A Civil War Divine Service” Sunday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m., to coincide with the annual Remembrance Day activities that weekend commemorating the 158th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19, 1863.
The free one-hour re-enactment of a Civil War battlefield non-denominational worship service will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Nancy Hale, pastor of the Bald Eagle Valley Community and Milesburg United Methodist Churches, located near State College, Pennsylvania.
