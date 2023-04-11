Alpacas are making a run on Westminster, Md.
The Mid-Atlantic Alpaca Association (MAPACA) Jubilee, one of the largest alpaca shows in the United States, is set to take place April 15–16 at the Carroll County, Md., Agricultural Center, according to a release from MAPACA.
“All activities are indoors and offer the perfect opportunity to learn more about the alpaca industry. Admission is free to the public,” the release reads.
Show hours are: Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Alpacas will be featured in the show ring competition, comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas,” the release reads.
Throughout the weekend, artisans will showcase alpaca fiber and examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items. There will be an alpaca costume contest and a youth competition.
Don’t miss your opportunity to witness an extremely unique (yet adorable) competition on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. Participants will strut their stuff in the show ring with their costumed alpaca,” the release reads.
Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animals with foreign objects on their heads, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume, according to the release.
The fun continues on Saturday throughout the day when young participants take to the ring to compete in showmanship and obstacle classes.
MAPACA is a cooperative group of alpaca breeders in the Mid-Atlantic states of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. MAPACA represents a diverse group with herd sizes ranging from two to more than 200 alpacas. MAPACA’s commitment to education, support and quality forms the foundation on which a new breeder can build and thrive.
