Project Gettysburg/León, the sister city organization linking Gettysburg with León, Nicaragua for over 35 years, is holding a gala fundraising outdoor garden party on Saturday, July 8, at the home of Karl Mattson on Doubleday Avenue in Gettysburg, 5:30-8 p.m.

“Tickets for the event, to which all are invited, are $100 per person, which might seem expensive, but this includes special hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a contribution to PGL that makes each attendee a fundraiser,” said David Crowner, PGL president.

