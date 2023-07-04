Project Gettysburg/León, the sister city organization linking Gettysburg with León, Nicaragua for over 35 years, is holding a gala fundraising outdoor garden party on Saturday, July 8, at the home of Karl Mattson on Doubleday Avenue in Gettysburg, 5:30-8 p.m.
“Tickets for the event, to which all are invited, are $100 per person, which might seem expensive, but this includes special hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a contribution to PGL that makes each attendee a fundraiser,” said David Crowner, PGL president.
The maximum number of attendees was capped at 125, so the Garden Party Committee recommends people purchase tickets as soon as possible by going to the website “Project Gettysburg Leon,” clicking on “Garden Party Fundraiser July 8” and scrolling down to “Garden Party Fundraiser tickets available here.”
During the garden party, while attendees are strolling through Mattson’s expansive garden and partaking of the hors d’oeuvres and drinks, they will be treated to music, the on-going story of PGL’s support of people in León, and they can participate in an online, fundraising auction.
The outdoor venue for the auction replaces one at Hauser Field House, where hundreds of supporters gathered each January. The pandemic interrupted that routine. For bidding, which will be announced at the garden and remains open until July 8 at 11 p.m., one can go to the PGL’s page and click on bid online.
The garden party fundraiser will support PGL’s ongoing activities in León, such as supplying a daily meal for children in an orphanage, offering women training in gardening, and supporting an arts program that offers classes for youth in art, music and dance.
