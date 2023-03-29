Adams County Children and Youth Services (“ACCYS”) has begun notifying individuals who have received ACCYS services that their protected health and/or personally identifiable information may have been accessed without authorization when a single employee email account was compromised, according to a release issued by Lisa Moreno-Woodward, deputy chief clerk, Adams County Commissioners office.

On Aug. 15, 2022, an ACCYS employee responded to a phishing email. Adams County (the County) immediately changed that employee’s password. Recently, as part of the County’s ongoing evaluation of email security and with the assistance of a nationally recognized digital forensics team, the county discovered that there had been suspicious activity on the same employee’s email box that the county was not aware of at the time of the password change. The county worked with the investigators to further understand what happened. Through the investigation the county learned that an unauthorized individual accessed the email account for approximately 30 minutes. ACCYS could not determine which specific emails were accessed. In an abundance of caution, ACCYS decided to review the entire contents of the email box to establish what information may have been involved, who may have been affected, and where those people reside so that it could provide notice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.