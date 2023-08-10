Young readers looking for adventures, or mysteries, histories, popular fiction, classic tales, and everything from sports stories to short stories, will find thousands of free books from which to choose at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s 16th annual Children’s Book Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26, according to a release from the church.

The event will take place at the church, 216 Main St., York Springs, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.