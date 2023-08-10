Young readers looking for adventures, or mysteries, histories, popular fiction, classic tales, and everything from sports stories to short stories, will find thousands of free books from which to choose at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s 16th annual Children’s Book Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26, according to a release from the church.
The event will take place at the church, 216 Main St., York Springs, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Books will be available for children of all ages and all reading levels, from preschool board books and elementary beginning readers and chapter books to a variety of fiction and nonfiction for middle school, teen, and young adult readers,” the release reads.
All books have been donated to Holy Trinity as a gift to the children of the community.
Some books are like-new; most are used or well-loved “old favorites.”
“Parents who find beloved stories from their own childhood can enjoy them all over again while sharing with their children,” the release reads.
