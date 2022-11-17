Santa Claus is set to stop by Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium on Sunday, Nov. 27, from noon to 3 p.m., according to a release from the business.
“Families may come to meet Santa and take photos using their own camera,” the release reads.
Children are also invited to mail their Christmas lists, decorate wooden ornaments and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Santa is indoors, while other activities are held outdoors.
Mister Ed’s is located 12 miles west of Gettysburg and 12 miles east of Chambersburg along the historic Lincoln Highway (US Route 30) at 6019 Chambersburg Road, Orrtanna. For more information, visit mistereds.com or call 717-352-3792.
