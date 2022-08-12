The Gettysburg Foundation will host a special evening program on the surgeons from the Battle of Gettysburg at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital on Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m., according to a foundation release.
Licensed Battlefield Guide Britt Isenberg will present The Surgeons of the George Spangler Farm in the very barn where these surgeons operated on soldiers treated in the Union 11th Corps field hospital during the 1863 battle.
“The Surgeons of the George Spangler Farm offers guests the opportunity to hear the stories of the courageous work of these persevering and pioneering Americans, who saved many more lives than they lost. In the United States today, there are only a handful of monuments dedicated to the work of Civil War surgeons. Thanks to the generous supporters of the Gettysburg Foundation, the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital stands preserved as a mute testimony to the courageous work of the Civil War surgeons,” the release reads.
Isenberg will introduce guests to the Civil War surgeons’ stories, giving voice to the more than a dozen surgeons who plied their trade at the farm over a one-month period in the summer of 1863.
“His presentation is a unique opportunity to gain insights into the surgeons’ experiences and perspectives while performing Civil War medicine during and after the battle,” the release reads.
The special program lasts approximately 90 minutes and is limited to 40 attendees. The single general admission ticket price is $20. Friends of Gettysburg receive a $5 discount. Tickets are available for purchase in advance by calling Guest Relations at 877-874-2478 or online at GettysburgFoundation.org.
Ticket holders for this program may drive directly to the property located at 488 Blacksmith Shop Road, Gettysburg, and park on-site. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for ticket holders to explore original buildings from the battle and the grounds of the 80-acre historic site. The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
