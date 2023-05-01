Adams County
LIU12 Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel are hosting a murder mystery dinner, “Murder on the Set,” on Saturday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg Fire Department social hall, 35 N. Stratton St. Cost is $65 per person, which includes meal; cash bar. Dress casual or western. Contact amshuman@iu12.org or call 717-479-7032 for more information. Tickets available at office or Eventbrite.com.
————
Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County walking party is Tuesday, May 2, (rain date May 3), at the Outlets, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive; check in at the gazebo. Walk around the outlets and down a scenic road to White Run Water facility. Join Linda Wellborn, marketing director at 1 p.m. to walk and learn what’s happening there. Open walking time is 4–6 p.m. Walk is about two miles, relatively flat sidewalk and roadways. Walks are free and open to everyone; wear good walking shoes and bring a bottle of water. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Biglerville
Bingo will be held on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808 or Sue at 717 677-7309.
————
The Second Annual Blossom Festival is May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 154 W. Hanover St., with a variety of activities.
————
The Biglerville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Mother-Daughter Banquet for members and their guests will be held at the fire company on May 15. Cost of the dinner is $7 for ages 6 to 12; $15 for over 12 years old; and free four under 5. Reservations must be made by May 5 by calling Connie at 717 677-8075.
————
Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., will hold a yard and bake sale Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with handcrafted items and all kinds of treasures. There will be a variety of sandwiches and drinks available for purchase.
————
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
————
A Designer Bag Bingo featuring Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Dooney & Burke and Vera Bradley will be held May 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Cost is $20 for six cards. Each purse with have an attached gift card. Door prizes, small games of chance and food available to purchase. Doors open at noon. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808 or Donna at 717 677-8373.
————
Dedication of the new greenhouse at Biglerville High School is May 2, at 10:45 a.m. at 161 N. Main St., with a meet-and-greet, followed by the program. Parking and shuttle bus available at Centenary Church and stadium parking lot, 99 N. Main St., beginning at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments and greenhouse tour after program. No seating. For more information or to RSVP, contact oldwarrior71@gmail.com or 717-262-8960.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, May 2, at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library at 5:30 p.m. Grounds for Sculpture, a 42-acre sculpture park and museum, will be the featured program. For more information on the club, contact Liz at 717-677-0777.
Gettysburg
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Aaron Pringle from Freedom Valley Worship. All men are welcome.
————
Bicycle Safety Rodeo is Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. All children 4-11 are invited. Bicycle safety check, safety training, and a riding course. Call 717-334-5066 to reserve a spot as soon as possible.
————
The Adams County Community Foundation will host its next Community Foundation Connect on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at Starbucks, 1 Lincoln Square.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Ciao Bella in Caledonia on Tuesday, May 2, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
————
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. May Friendship Day will be celebrated with a special program after lunch. Newcomers welcome. No reservations needed.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the National Cemetery Parking Lot off Steinwehr Avenue at 10 a.m. on May 2 to walk to the Pennsylvania Monument, with lunch afterwards at Friendly’s at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Littlestown
Littlestown Fish & Game Association will host a free Trout Fishing Derby for youth 15 years and younger Sunday, May 7, at the club pond, 1979 Fish & Game Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m.; fishing 12-2 p.m. Each youth must be accompanied by and adult who will be responsible for their actions and register at the club house before fishing. Fishers must provide their own tackle and bait. Prizes will be awarded at the end.
New Oxford
Cross Keys Village–The Brethren Home Community will host a blood drive by the American Red Cross in Nicarry Meetinghouse on Friday, May 5, 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. To schedule a preferred appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Elsewhere
The Union Mills, Md., Homestead Foundation Inc.’s annual Flower and Plant Market at the Union Mills Homestead is May 5, 6, 7. This event opens the season at the Union Mills Homestead each year. The historic site is located between Westminster, Md., and Littlestown.
————
The 37th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will take place Friday, May 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21, 12-4 p.m., at the Chambersburg Mall. Proceeds help provide legal services in civil cases to local low-income families.
