The Millerstown Road (state Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.
The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern/Red Rock roads, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement.
“The detour associated with this project has been lifted,” the release reads.
This project included superstructure replacement, approach paving, guide rail replacement, and other miscellaneous construction.
Some miscellaneous work will be performed next week under flagging.
JVI Group Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $807,688 project.
