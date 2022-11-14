Bridge now open
The Millerstown Road bridge over Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, is now open to traffic. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Millerstown Road (state Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.

The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern/Red Rock roads, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement.

