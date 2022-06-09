The Adams County Photography Club will hold an in-person meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room at The Links at Gettysburg, 601 Mason Dixon Road, Gettysburg.
The community building is at the far end of Clubhouse Drive, just past The Links Clubhouse and parking area.
The Adams County Photography Club held its first in-person meeting in two years in May. Meetings, which had been held at the HACC-Gettysburg Campus were discontinued due to the pandemic in 2020.
The program for the June meeting will feature Ted Scarpino who will give a special presentation on “Cell Phone Photography.”
Members, as well as those interested in joining, are welcome. There will be a discussion on upcoming club activities. The club will continue to meet monthly, unless otherwise notified, through the summer at The Links location.
Photography by club members will be featured in an exhibit at the Adams County Arts Council from late June through August, with further details to be announced by the arts council. The exhibit will be free and open to the public.
The public is welcome to stop in to see the photography on First Fridays in July and August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.