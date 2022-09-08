Jennifer “Jenn” McCleaf, of Aspers, was hired as a member services representative at Adams Electric Cooperative in Gettysburg in August.
McCleaf was previously a relationship director at The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, according to an Adams Electric release. She has an associate degree in applied science from Central Pennsylvania College.
The co-op recently relocated its Gettysburg District office for member appointments to the cooperative headquarters building, located at 1338 Biglerville Road. Member services representatives are available for prescheduled appointments by calling 1-800-726-2324.
Adams Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric distribution utility serving 33,000 member-accounts in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Perry, and York counties. Adams Electric is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
