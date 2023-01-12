College and college-bound students living in Adams County are encouraged to apply for scholarships from the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and the National Garden Clubs Inc., according to a Gettysburg Garden Club release.

The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania offers 13 scholarships of $1,000 each to high school seniors and college students. Additionally, National Garden Clubs Inc. provides multiple $4,000 scholarships. The Gettysburg Garden Club is the sponsor for Adams County applicants.

