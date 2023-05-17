The maxim “It takes a village to raise a child” is considered to have originated from several African cultures (2016, NPR) with various meanings and nuances. Thematically, the relevance of the phrase in contemporary culture reflects the notion that the outcome of a child’s rearing reflects those who provided that child guidance and simultaneously that it is all those in the community around a child who foster good intentions, support and guidance for their wellbeing. In essence, we are all responsible for the children of today and the generations of tomorrow.

At the Center for Families, our vision honors this concept of collaboration, support, caring and assistance to children and their families. In our first year of services to Adams County, we seek the opportunity to build a volunteer network that helps our little house on Buford feel like home to the families who enter.

Submitted by Andrea Dolges, president, Respective Solutions Group, which is providing families in Adams County with community resources and evidence-based programming.

