The maxim “It takes a village to raise a child” is considered to have originated from several African cultures (2016, NPR) with various meanings and nuances. Thematically, the relevance of the phrase in contemporary culture reflects the notion that the outcome of a child’s rearing reflects those who provided that child guidance and simultaneously that it is all those in the community around a child who foster good intentions, support and guidance for their wellbeing. In essence, we are all responsible for the children of today and the generations of tomorrow.
At the Center for Families, our vision honors this concept of collaboration, support, caring and assistance to children and their families. In our first year of services to Adams County, we seek the opportunity to build a volunteer network that helps our little house on Buford feel like home to the families who enter.
We are asking for community support in the following ways:
• Send us a letter telling us about what being in a family of support in Adams County has meant to your life. Maybe you have fond memories of a special place your family visited, had dinner, or attended church. Perhaps you have a favorite craft or trade story, an event that occurred for families in the community. Share with us your stories about the positive experiences of your family or how our local communities have supported families. These stories will go into our Adams County Family Album/Scrapbook Project and will be shared in our center.
• Do you have a favorite home skill you’d like to share? Perhaps you would like to help teach sewing, crochet, canning, or other skills? Are you interested in connecting with community members for morning coffee time to do light work around the table and share in conversation? Send us a note and let us know via mail to: Respective Solutions Group Inc., 353 Buford Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or by email to infocff@respectivesolutions.com.
We welcome a community approach as we work to honor and celebrate “family” in our Adams County communities. Let us know if you would like to be part of the solution too?
Submitted by Andrea Dolges, president, Respective Solutions Group, which is providing families in Adams County with community resources and evidence-based programming.
