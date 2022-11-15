Two members of the group Breaking the Silence will speak in Valentine Hall, at United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at a free event sponsored by the Middle East Justice and Peace Group (MEJPG) of South Central PA, according to a release from the MEJPG.
“Come to hear former Israeli soldiers, Becca and Amir, share their experience of enforcing the Israeli military occupation of Palestine, and begin to ponder their thoughts about how to end the occupation peacefully,” the release reads.
The event is open to the public. Parking is free and available in front of Valentine Hall; enter from Springs Avenue.
“Breaking the Silence is a group of former Israeli soldiers who are taking the harsh truth about the Israeli occupation of Palestine to the world. These former soldiers support an end to Israel’s military occupation and support human rights for Palestinian people as a necessary part of a peaceful solution,” according to the release.
American news media outlets pick and choose what they report to the public and how they report it, the release claims.
“If one listens to Fox News and then turns to MSNBC, one might think that the news was being reported from two different planets,” the release reads.
News about complex issues impacting people’s everyday lives is often reported in a couple of lines and with no background on how tax dollars are being used, according to the release.
“This is a particularly relevant subject for American taxpayers since $4B of our taxpayer money is given in military aid to Israel each year. This event offers an opportunity to learn a perspective not normally heard on American news outlets,” the release claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.