Two members of the group Breaking the Silence will speak in Valentine Hall, at United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at a free event sponsored by the Middle East Justice and Peace Group (MEJPG) of South Central PA, according to a release from the MEJPG.

“Come to hear former Israeli soldiers, Becca and Amir, share their experience of enforcing the Israeli military occupation of Palestine, and begin to ponder their thoughts about how to end the occupation peacefully,” the release reads.

