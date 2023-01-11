The next concert in the Music Gettysburg season is The Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra Baroque Ensemble, presenting a concert on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of the United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg. The concert is free and open to all. The featured work will be a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons featuring violinist Peter Sirotin, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
Peter Sirotin became concertmaster of the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra in 2020. He has held that position with the Harrisburg Symphony for over a decade and is also co-director, along with his wife Ya-Ting, of the Market Square Concerts of Harrisburg.
Sirotin was the youngest member of the Moscow Soloists and after immigrating to the United States founded the Mendelssohn Piano Trio, an ensemble that performs frequently in the Washington area and has also appeared on Music Gettysburg programs. He is also on the faculty at Messiah University.
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons were written around 1723 and have become some of the most famous works of the Baroque era, according to the release. They were inspired by sonnets of an unknown author that are included in the scores by the composer. In a sense they are early examples of “program music,” in which the music refers to actions, incidents or ideas separate from the music.
The other works on the program include the Serenade movement from Benjamin Britten’s Simple Symphony and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins in b minor.
The Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1997 by Norman and Carolyn Nunamaker and normally performs two concerts every year, in May and September. This is the second year the Baroque Ensemble has provided audiences with a different repertory, and one that works well in the acoustics of the seminary chapel. For more information on this free concert, call 717-334-5508.
Music Gettysburg is a concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region. The United Lutheran Seminary Chapel is at 147 Seminary Ridge on the west edge of Gettysburg. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music Gettysburg schedule, call 717-339-1334 or visit the Music Gettysburg website, www.musicgettysburg.org or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.