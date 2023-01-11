The next concert in the Music Gettysburg season is The Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra Baroque Ensemble, presenting a concert on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of the United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg. The concert is free and open to all. The featured work will be a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons featuring violinist Peter Sirotin, according to a Music Gettysburg release.

Peter Sirotin became concertmaster of the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra in 2020. He has held that position with the Harrisburg Symphony for over a decade and is also co-director, along with his wife Ya-Ting, of the Market Square Concerts of Harrisburg.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.