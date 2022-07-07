A three-week book drive for the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services book sale will start Sunday, July 10 and run through Saturday, July 30, according to a friends release.
According to the release, books of all types, used and new, hardback and paperback, in good condition, and artwork, CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games can be donated at the following local sites:
Chambersburg
Ashley Furniture, 480 Gateway Ave.
Hamilton Hyundai, 2024 Lincoln Way East
LA Cameras, 1019 Wayne Ave.
Sunnyway Foods, 40 Warm Spring Road
Greencastle
Sunnyway Foods, 212 N. Antrim Way
Shippensburg
Weis Markets, 1075 W. King St.
Encyclopedias, textbooks, records, cassettes, and VHS tapes are not accepted.
“Rare books and collector’s items are welcome and are priced and displayed separately at the sale. The group will provide receipts for tax purposes on request,” the release reads.
For more information or to coordinate delivery or pickup for larger donations, call 717-496-3364 or email legalservicesbooksale@gmail.com.
The sale will take place at the Chambersburg Mall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17; and 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Proceeds support the provision of civil legal services for low-income individuals in the community. F&M Trust, the law firm of DiLoreto, Cosentino, and Bolinger, Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising, M&T Bank, Orrstown Bank, and Volvo Construction Equipment are sponsors of the sale, having provided generous financial support for it, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.