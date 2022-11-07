WellSpan Health Nurse Shawna Meckley has been selected as a recipient of the Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022.
The award recognizes exceptional nurses who emulate the dedication, spirit and tenacity of Florence Nightingale, according to a WellSpan release.
Meckley won the prestigious award for her clinical practice as a registered nurse at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and was honored at the awards gala Oct. 28, among other nominees and winners.
In addition to Meckley, Amanda Nye was named as a finalist in the nursing administration, executive category. Nye is a nursing operations director at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
“We are so proud to have two WellSpan nurses honored for these awards,” said Tina Martin, senior director of system nursing, WellSpan Health. “Over the last three years, our nurses have received six Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania. Shawna and Amanda are further testament to the passion our team members have toward patient care. Our entire nursing staff and care team members throughout WellSpan are dedicated to the safety and well-being of our patients, and we are honored to see that dedication be recognized.”
Nearly 100 nominations were received from across the state for the 11 categories of awards presented, with a team of reviewers selecting the finalists.
The Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania is a statewide, philanthropic organization that aims to create, cultivate and support environments where professional nursing achievements are valued. Nightingale’s volunteer board and committees utilize gifts, donations and annual gala proceeds to recognize excellence in a wide variety of nursing career paths, and financially contributes to the continuing education of nurses throughout Pennsylvania.
Last year, Alison Arrowood from WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital won the Nightingale Award in the Nursing Administration – Executive Category, and Helen Copenhaver from WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital received the Nightingale Award in the Nursing Education – Staff Development category.
