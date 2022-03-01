The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is offering a safety contest for children ages 4-18, according to a PFB release.
For youth ages 4-6 years, there is a coloring contest; ages 7-12, a 3-D project; and ages 13-18, a video project, all the the theme “Animal safety — Please ask before you touch or pet.”
Download of the coloring page and full guidelines can be found at www.pfb.com/safetycontests. Submission deadline is June 1.
Send entries to Debra Stock, 359 Brickcrafter Road, New Oxford, PA. 17350.
Adams County Farm Bureau will pick a winner from each age group and the winners will advance to the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau state contest, according to the release.
Winners will receive gift card or cash prizes. Parents or grandparents need not be a member of the Farm Bureau but must be a Pennsylvania resident, the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.