Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will help make sure child safety seats are installed properly in vehicles Monday at the Heidlersburg Fire Department.
Personnel from the Gettysburg state police station will be on hand to assist with installation of new car seats or to check seats already in place, according to a PSP release.
The event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road.
No appointment is necessary.
At the free event, “a caregiver can: have their car seats checked for suitability; receive instruction on proper installation; have seats installed; learn to properly harness a child in a seat; check seats for recalls,” according to PSP’s Facebook page.
