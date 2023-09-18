Adams County
4-H Benefit Auction, is Friday, Nov. 3, at Redding Auction, 1085 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Bid on handcrafted items, gift certificates, theme baskets, collectables, and items from local businesses and individuals. Event is open to the public, doors open at 5 p.m.; auction begins at 6 p.m. Food, drinks, and baked goods available for purchase. To donate to the auction or for more information, contact Trudy Gladhill or Darlene Resh at 717-334-6271 or email tlg30@psu.edu.
Numerous volunteers are needed for two- to three-hour shifts at the Nov. 9, Giving Spree event. Volunteer sign up at ACCFGivingSpree.org or by calling 717-337-0060.
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary is holding a fall garden mums and pumpkin sale Wednesday, Sept. 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until sold out, at the hospital’s main entrance. For more information, email cclabaug@gettysburg.edu.
Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Walking Party is Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Hundredfold Farm, 1400 Evergreen Way, Orrtanna. Guided walk at 1 p.m., or open walk 3-5:30 p.m. Park in the lot by the mailboxes. Walk the roads of this community adjoining Halbrendt vineyards, which are being converted to wildflower meadows. Pick up a flyer to learn about the Hundredfold Farm Cohousing Community. The Halbrendt tasting room open 4-6 p.m. Walk is about two miles, hilly, gravel trail, some shade, very scenic; bring water.
Bendersville
Girlfriends will meet at the Elkhorn on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. Program by Doris.
Biglerville
Folks are invited to the monthly Community Breakfast the last Saturday of the month, Sept. 30, at 7:30 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St. For more information, or to RSVP so the church knows how many to prepare for, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365.
A Blessing of Pets will be held at the pavilion at Bender’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, on Oct. 4. Blessings will be held at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. All are welcome to bring their pets to be blessed.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker, 12 E. Hanover St., will have its potpie dinner Sunday, Sept. 24, until 1 p.m. or sold out. Baked and boiled, $9 a quart. No glass containers.
Fairfield
The 42nd annual Pippenfest is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday yard sales, food, crafts, sun crafts, music. Public parking available.
Gardners
Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, will hold a rummage and food sale Sept. 21-23 to benefit its missions program; Thursday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 23, 8-11 a.m., dollar a bag day.
Gettysburg
Free community car wash, sponsored by the young adult class of Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 12 noon to 3 p.m.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet Wednesday, Sept. 20. at Perkin’s, York Road, for lunch. Classmates, spouses and friends welcome.
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Sept. 30 at the Adams County Farmers Market at the rec park. Meal, $12, includes half a chicken, baked potato, applesauce and a dinner roll. To order, call Linda at 717-398-7119 or Donna at 570-971-7877. Pre-sale pickup between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for pre-orders is Sept. 17.
Gettysburg American Legion Riders Chapter 202’s fifth annual fundraiser benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital is all of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, culminating with a motorcycle ride Saturday, Sept. 30, starting and finishing at American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. for a donation of $20 per rider, and $10 per passenger; kick stands up at 11 a.m. Rain date Sunday, Oct. 1. Tax deductible donations made payable to “Post 202 American Legion Riders” with “Donation for St. Jude” in the memo line.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet Thursday, Sept. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, 1140 York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg Garden Club will meet Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at the firehall, 35 N. Stratton St. Holly Sefter will present a program on the culture, growing and showing of daffodils, “Daffodil Fever: Catch it.” A Master Gardener, she has belonged to garden clubs wherever she’s lived. She also volunteered at the Arboretum of Penn State. All are invited to attend.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 at 12 noon for lunch at Hoss’s restaurant, York Road.
Trinity UCC, 60 E. High St., is hosting Polish Pottery Bingo Saturday, Sept. 23. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6 p.m. with 20 games, jackpots, door prizes. Light fare and desserts available for purchase. Tickets at Gettysburg Polish Pottery, 102 Baltimore St., Tickets $20. For more information, call Tim at 717-479-1083.
American Legion Club Post 202 will host a chicken BBQ Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $12 for half a chicken, potatoes, coleslaw and roll. Pre-orders at the club until Sept. 18; payment due at the time of order. Meals available day of the event, 528 E. Middle St. Call 717-334-4513. Event open to public.
AAA Central Penn of Gettysburg, York Road, will host Member Appreciation Day on Friday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch, raffles, battery check services for vehicles, and various vendors.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Ventura’s in Fairfield.
Gettysburg Senior Acts starts new season Monday, Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road. First-timers welcome. Presentation from Jean Kerr’s play Mary, Mary.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Appalachian Brewing Company, 259 Steinwehr Ave. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the National Military Cemetery parking area off Taneytown Road or Baltimore Pike at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 to walk in the area with lunch at Dairy Queen at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will hold its annual all-you-can-eat Steamed Crabs and Chicken Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost is a donation of $50. Tickets are limited, available now, and must be purchased by Sept. 9. For tickets and more information call Neal at 717-778-5377 or the fire house at 717-334-5151.
Heidlersburg
Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, Sept. 24. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. with progressive jackpots, 33 bingo games and small games of chance. Food is available. Call Dawn at 717-353-9413 for information.
Hunterstown
Crafters and vendors are needed for the Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church bazaar Oct. 21, 174 Red Bridge Road. Call 717-797-6155 to rent a table.
