crash

Emergency responders successfully stabilized a Chevy Traverse to prevent it rolling over with the driver and two dogs still inside Friday morning along US Route 15. (Photo Courtesy of Cumberland Township Police Department)

When Cumberland Township Police arrived at a vehicle crash along US Route 15 Northbound near mile marker 7 on Friday, Aug. 18, about 8:03 a.m., they found a Chevy Traverse had run off the road, up a steep embankment and was in peril of flipping over and rolling down the hillside, according to a release issued by Cumberland Police Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.

“A passenger was able to exit the vehicle and was holding onto the open passenger door in an attempt to prevent the vehicle from rolling over,” police said

