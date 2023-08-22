When Cumberland Township Police arrived at a vehicle crash along US Route 15 Northbound near mile marker 7 on Friday, Aug. 18, about 8:03 a.m., they found a Chevy Traverse had run off the road, up a steep embankment and was in peril of flipping over and rolling down the hillside, according to a release issued by Cumberland Police Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.
“A passenger was able to exit the vehicle and was holding onto the open passenger door in an attempt to prevent the vehicle from rolling over,” police said
The driver and two dogs were trapped in the Traverse, unable to get out, police said.
“Police called for fire/rescue to stabilize the vehicle to prevent it from rolling during occupant extrication,” said police.
The driver and both dogs were “successfully extricated from the vehicle,” police said.
“There were no reported injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene,” said police.
Cumberland Police Officer Pfc. Daniel Barbagello is investigating the crash, police said. It was not immediately determined why the vehicle ran off the road, police said.
Barlow Fire Department, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, National Park Service rangers and fire police responded to the wreck, said police.
