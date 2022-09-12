Adams County

Physical Fitness Task Force will hold a Fall Walking Party Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Carroll Commons, 5685 Fairfield Road, Carroll Valley. Walk the one-mile trail as many times as you like, 1-6 p.m. Walks are free and open to everyone; held rain or shine. If you walk on your own, send an email or Facebook post letting us know. Dogs on leashes welcome. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.

