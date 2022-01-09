Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars(GADS) has received a Dr. Irving Fradkin Legacy Impactful Scholarship Award of $2,500 from Scholarship America, the nation’s largest provider of private scholarships. This grant will help GADS establish a new renewable scholarship for students who are Black, indigenous or a person of color with financial need from Gettysburg Area School District. Students can apply for this scholarship and others online at gettysburgdfs.org by March 15.
Scholarship America created the Dr. Irving Fradkin Legacy Awards to give outstanding Dollars for Scholars more opportunity to provide impactful scholarships and support for students, honoring their founder’s bold vision for a community to join together to help fund local scholarships so every student in the community could attend college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.