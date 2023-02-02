The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Jan. 24.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
James Terpkosh, 63, of Bel Aire, Kan., was charged with one count each of indecent assault, open lewdness, and harassment by physical means Sept. 10, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Edwin Lopez-Valentin, 52, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count each of retail theft, destroying security strips on retail merchandise, and possession of a knife with intent to use it criminally Sept. 26, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joao Powell, 20, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of failing to yield at an intersection and illegal window tint Sept. 9, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Coblentz, 51, of Gettysburg, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving with a blood alcohol content above .16%, unsafe driving under the influence, and operating an out-of-state vehicle without proper registration Sept. 22, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Le’Varr Muse, 19, of Frederick, Md., was charged with one count each of illegally carrying a firearm, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving without a license, and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 13 mph Nov. 26, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Barbara Seitz, 58, of Biglerville, was charged with one count of retail theft Sept. 7, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Sean Tillman, 48, of Orange, Conn., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, and driving without a license Nov. 23, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kathleen Johnston, 48, of New Oxford, was charged with one count of retail theft Oct. 9, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brooke Taylor, 29, of Rochester, N.Y., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failing to dim high beams for a vehicle stopped in front of them July 22, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.