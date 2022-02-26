Adams County
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its 6th Annual Fishing Show on Feb. 26-27. Hours are Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $5 for adults, and youngster under 12 years are admitted for free. New and used fishing merchandise, fresh and salt water tackle, charter captains and kids casting competition both days. Two full rooms of vendors. Free parking. Food and beverages available for purchase both days. Proceeds benefit the fire company. Call Earl at 717-253-4175 for more information.
————
Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel will present “Sour Grapes” on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m., at the Looking Barn, Littlestown. This mystery, dinner, and dessert fundraiser will be catered by Country Class Catering with cash bar by Brookmere Winery. Tickets are $55. Adult education programs will benefit from the proceeds. For more information, call Alison at 717-479-7032.
————
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
Bendersville
An Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, at Bendersville Community Fire Hall, 144 Park St. Lunch items and beverages will be available to purchase starting at noon. At 1:30 p.m. guests will be invited to choose their favorite hymns to sing. Donations will benefit the Bendersville Community Fire Company.
Biglerville
Benders and St. Paul Lutheran churches will mark Shrove Tuesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. with fellowship, prayer and burning of the palms at Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road. On Ash Wednesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m., a worship service will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Church, 25 Franklin St.
————
Bingo will be held March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808 or Sue at 717 677-7309.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on March 1, 6-8:00 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St. The program will be about the York Flower Show Workshop with Georgie Dettinburn and Fran Koch as featured speakers. For more information about the garden club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District. Meals 6-7:30 p.m. on second and fourth Mondays, food distribution on third Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Junior Firefighter Open House starts at 1 p.m. March 5. Program is for ages 13-17 who would like to see what the department has to offer. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
All Christmas and other decorations must be removed from the Fairfield Union Cemetery by March 19.
as the lawn mowing season may start by April 1. The cemetery board appreciates the cooperation. Anyone who has questions about this matter may call 717-642-5063.
————
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch Wednesday, March 9, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, March 1, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at the Hunterstown Diner.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Group will meet at East Cavalry Field, off of Cavalry Field Road, on Tuesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. to walk. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Elsewhere
Toy, Train and Doll Show sponsored by the Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club and Sandy & Billy’s Toybox, is set for Sunday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with early birds at 8 a.m.at the Scotland Community Center, 3832 Main St., Scotland, Pa. Regular admission is $2.50; early birds, $5; youngsters under 12 admitted free of charge. Contact Bill Robinson at 717-360-6991 for more information. The show will include trains and related items, Nascar, various old and collectible toys, model kits, Barbies, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, pressed steel, diecast and much more.
————
Grace United Church of Christ is hosting its Spring Bag Raffle Fundraiser. This is a 31 bag raffle with the winner to be drawn Sunday, April 10. The prize is an Island Nights Deluxe Utility Tote with $300 worth of items and gift cards. Tickets are $5 each or 3/$10. For tickets, call Joan at 410-756-2043. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit local and community projects through the church’s Lay, Life and Work Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.