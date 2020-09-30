ACNB Corporation announced its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, ACNB Bank, has experienced a substantial decrease in the number and amount of loans subject to temporary modification or deferral due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release issued by ACNB.
As of June 30, ACNB Bank showed approved loan modifications and deferrals for 466 loans totaling $234.6 million in principal balances, representing 13.5 percent of the total loan portfolio. As of Aug. 31, ACNB Bank had outstanding approvals for loan modifications and deferrals for 88 loans totaling $86.7 million in principal balances, representing 5.0 percent of the total loan portfolio, according to the release.
