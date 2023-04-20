The Gettysburg College Department of Theatre Arts presents the world premiere of Suck It at Kline Theatre on the college campus, April 20-23. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.
The production, directed by Constance Tarbox and Lance Windish, is performed by The Owl & Nightingale Players, according to a college release.
Performances will take place April 20-22 at 8 p.m., and April 23, at 2 p.m.
The play is described as: “Vampires suck. Your blood, your energy, your soul… and there are more vampires in your life than you think,” according to the release.
“Through intertwined personal narratives, found text, and abstract interpretations of Bram Stoker’s novel, the audience will experience a fast-paced performance, guaranteed to lighten spirits and shine sunlight onto the vampires in our midst,” the release reads.
The audience enters the vampire world through a vampire’s lair, led to their seats by vampire guides. Once the performance begins, the scenes jump throughout the space, creating a whirlwind of acting, dance, poetry, and good, old-fashioned dad jokes. (Are vampires real? Well, not unless you count Dracula.)
Created during the rehearsal process by the cast of 10 Gettysburg College students and their directors, guest artists Tarbox and Windish, Suck It escapes the traditional theater format and focuses on individual moments to move the story forward, according to the release.
“The student performers brought the story to life using devising methods from the directors’ backgrounds of physical theater and circus arts,” the release reads.
Tarbox, president of The Faux-Real Theatre Company, has created cutting-edge theater in NYC since 1995. Windish’s performance history includes Cirque du Soleil, Lincoln Center, Spain’s award-winning comedy theater troupe Yllana, and more.
“It was such a privilege creating something from scratch with these brave student performers,” said Tarbox. “Not everyone has enough confidence to bare their souls and jump into crazy acting exercises with strangers to develop a play in four weeks.”
“This crew was more than up to the task,” agreed Windish. “They exhibited an openness and dedication on par with the professional artists with whom we have previously created this type of work.”
The cast is comprised of 10 actors, all playing multiple roles: Alvan Ngando, Bryn Morris, Hayden Johnston, Kate Sallee, Katie Poliero, Max Kuhn, Nicholas Ryan, Nicole Parisi, Ryan Melinn, and Victoria Ramsay. Stage managers Tawah Tamba and Ofek Eisenbach round out the student crew, with the light board operator, Nicholas Ryan, and sound board operator, Heather Stokes. The production also features technical direction by Eric Berninghausen, scenic art and costume design by Juls Buehrer, and lighting design by Jonathan Stiles.
