The Gettysburg College Department of Theatre Arts presents the world premiere of Suck It at Kline Theatre on the college campus, April 20-23. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

The production, directed by Constance Tarbox and Lance Windish, is performed by The Owl & Nightingale Players, according to a college release.

