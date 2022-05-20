Hundreds of Monarch butterflies will be released Saturday morning, May 21, at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, according to a CKV release.
The program begins at 10 a.m. with music and the reading of the names of those in whose memory or honor butterflies have been sponsored.
Sponsors will have small boxes containing a butterfly they can release; other butterflies will be in lace-covered baskets. The release will happen about 10:30 a.m. With moderate temperatures forecast, the butterflies, which have been dormant in cold conditions, should remain in the area for some time.
For more information, call or email Mindy Langer, 717-624-5208; m.langer@crosskeysvillage.org.
