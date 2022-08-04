Local communities, including Adams County, are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose.
Observed on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create a better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use, according to a release from event coordinators.
This year the Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce will host the fourth annual Overdose Awareness Walk on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m., beginning at the Adams County Courthouse on Baltimore Street and ending at the fireman’s pavilion at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, according to the release.
Light refreshments will be provided and free Narcan will be available. If you have suffered the loss of a loved one and would like to share a picture during the event, contact Lisa Lindsey at acsaprevention@cfygettysburg.com or call 717-338-0300 x109.
People and communities come together annually to raise awareness of one of the world’s most urgent public health crises, one that unfortunately is only getting worse, according to the release.
According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime’s most recent World Annual Drug Report, nearly half a million people around the world died as a result of drug use in 2019. Early statistics and anecdotal evidence for the 2021 calendar year show that the situation is becoming ever-more critical, exacerbated in many areas by the pandemic decreasing the tolerance of people who use drugs and disrupting both services and the drug supply chain.
For more information on this event or the Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce, contact Lindsey. Visit the website at www.overdosefreeadams.org. The officer is at the Center for Youth and Community Development offices at 233 W. High St., Gettysburg.
