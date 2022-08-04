Local communities, including Adams County, are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose.

Observed on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create a better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use, according to a release from event coordinators.

