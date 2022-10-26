Each October Gettysburg Montessori Charter School (GMCS) students hold a fundraising competition by class, according to a school release.
The youngsters make scarecrows, which local businesses house for the month of October, to benefit a nonprofit. A donation box accompanies each scarecrow to collect contributions, helping support classes in this fun community fundraiser competition, while benefitting the chosen nonprofit. This year’s chosen recipient of money collected in the fundraiser is the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA).
“Our school goal is to raise $500,” the release reads. “Your participation supports growth in community outreach.”
Local businesses where each class scarecrow is located, along with a donation box, include:
82 Café — Heather Dohler’s class
Seminary Ridge Museum — Hope Lansford’s class
Lucky Paw – Emily Fleurant’s class
Ragged Edge — Olivia Stowman’s class
Nobles Convenience Store — Littlestown – Keri Bechtel’s class
A Little Irish Too – Jamie Needham’s class
Dubbs Karate – Chelsy Rodgers’ class
Fiddlestix – Katie Sauter’s class
Family Dollar Store — Littlestown – Chandra Roush’s class
Antica Napoli Pizza – Nicole Gulden’s class
Hunts Battlefield Fries and Café – Meg Harmon’s class
GMCS students have been holding a competition fundraiser for five years. The class that collects the most in donations receives an award and certificate.
GMCS is a tuition-free charter school which facilitates well-rounded educational curricula, develops practical life skills and self-worth, fosters grace and courtesy, and guides friends in service and global citizenship, according to the release.
The school, which has grades kindergarten through sixth, boasts a recent 16,000-square-foot expansion, which includes 11 new classrooms, a new art room and a library and courtyard. The school’s enrollment has steadily expanded since Montessori moved to Straban Township in 2016. The newly-constructed school has a capacity of 300 students. There are 275 currently enrolled.
The principles of a Montessori Education are:
• Hands-on learning environment
• Independent exploration
• Family and community partnerships
• Sensitivity, respect, and compassion
“We provide children with a dynamic and engaging education using a holistic curriculum that blends the Montessori educational philosophy and the Pennsylvania State Academic Standards. Our mission is to develop the full diversity of human intelligence while nurturing children,” the release reads.
The school offers several events, including upcoming festivities of a Fall Celebration Parade, Veterans Day, World Kindness Day, Ag Lab, and skate party in November.
