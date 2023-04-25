David Sites announced his write-in campaign for the Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors.
“I am offering my 43 years of independent business ownership and experience in our community to hopefully enhance and provide the Gettysburg Area School District insight for our students and teachers future growth and success,” Sites said in a release.
Sites says his goal will be to have the GASD in a forward-thinking direction and achieve higher academic and fiscal levels for students, teachers, and administrators by the end of an elected term.
“I plan to host strategic meetings with the teacher’s union/association, student council and the managing administration to develop a long-term strategic plan for higher curriculum achievement for all students,” he said. “I encourage anyone from all political backgrounds that share my goals for GASD, to please place my name on the “write in location” of the ballot and check the box beside my name.”
