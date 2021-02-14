ADVISOR — Jim Kampstra, founder and wealth advisor with Kampstra Wealth Management in Gettysburg, serves as treasurer and Investment Committee Chair at Adams County Community Foundation. He will lead the Community Foundation’s Investment Briefing.
The Adams County Community Foundation has had remarkable success in its investment of its growing charitable endowment, designed to support our community now and for generations to come. In 2020 the Community Foundation endowment pool posted an 16.7% return; the 12-year annualized return is 10.6% net of investment fees.
At a March 3 event, open to the public, the Community Foundation will share the story of its investment success. Led by volunteer Investment Committee Chair James Kampstra of Kampstra Wealth Management, a panel of the Community Foundation’s investment managers from Brown Advisory will discuss both the Community Foundation’s carefully structured investment policy and the outstanding performance they have achieved.
