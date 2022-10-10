Adams County

Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Cross Keys Park, 785 Berlin Road, New Oxford. Walk on the trail around the developing Cross Keys Community park, with soccer and ball fields, dog park and play ground. Walk is 0.9 miles or more if you walk it more times, good trail surface, relatively flat, not much shade. Walk time is 1-3 p.m. If walking on your own, send an email or Facebook post letting the group know. Walks are free and open to everyone; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.

