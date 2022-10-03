Adams County

The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 4–6 p.m. at the Land of Little Horses, 125 Glenwood Drive, Gettysburg. Walk around the park and see the animals. The gift shop will be open with animal feed for sale. Walk is about one mile on flat paved surfaces, free and open to everyone, rain or shine. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.

