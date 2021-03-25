It’s popcorn under the marquee at the Majestic Theater on First Fridays this spring.
“Our curbside popcorn stand was so popular last fall that customers have been clamoring for a re-run. And you know why? Scientific research shows good movie popcorn is the third most basic human need after love and home-cooked food,” Jeffrey Gabel, Majestic Theater founding executive director, said in a release. “The Majestic serves the best popcorn in town because we only use Orville Redenbacher’s ‘no old-maid’ popping corn, and Matt Moon’s secret popping oil. Melted butter is optional but highly recommended.”
