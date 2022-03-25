A volunteer work day is scheduled for Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Daniel Lady Farm.
Volunteers are needed to do an array of tasks around the farm in prepration for the upcoming season.
Tasks include clean up around the memorial camp and garden areas, fill woodsheds, and general lawn care.
These are just a few of the tasks that are scheduled.
The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) will provide lunch for all the volunteers who participate in the clean-up day.
The rain date for cleaning up the Daniel Lady Farm is slated for Saturday, April 2, at the same time, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will an email notification and posts on the Daniel Lady Farm and GAC Facebook pages by noon on Friday, March 25, to confirm the cleanup is still moving forward as planned.
Check your email and/or one of the two Facebook pages for confirmation.
