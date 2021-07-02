Hollabaugh Bros. Inc, Biglerville, is set to launch its Annual Blueberry Festival Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, 12-4:30 p.m., celebrating the native North American fruit.
The festival will feature live music from Fidler & McCauslin Duo, 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, and FlipSide, 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. The ice cream tent will be back up and running for the weekend, for participants to partake of blueberry treats.
