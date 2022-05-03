The Gettysburg Municipal Authority will conduct its annual system flushing the first two weeks of May, according to a release.
The flushing will occur during the evenings and overnight, from about 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
“Customers may experience some cloudiness or discoloration in their water during this time; simply let the water run for a few minutes. This does not represent a health hazard,” the release reads.
The schedule is:
May 3 — Chambersburg Street, Springs Avenue, Hay Street, Rt. 30 West, Fox Ridge, Seminary Ridge
May 4 — Carlisle Street, North Washington Street, College, North Fourth Street, Lincoln Avenue, North Stratton Street
May 5 — South Stratton Street, York Road, Natural Springs Road, Hanover Street, East Middle Street
May 8 — Fairfield Road, Woodcrest, Windbriar Lane, Twin Lakes, Park Avenue, Friendship Lane, Tiffany Lane
May 9 — Herr’s Ridge, Cumberland Village, Cannon Ridge, Skyline Court, Old Mill Road
May 10 — Biglerville Road, Table Rock Road Area, Roselawn, Palace Drive, Misty Ridge, Boyd School Road
May 11 — Shealer Road, Hunterstown Road, Hunters Crossing, Old Harrisburg Road, Twin Oaks
May 12 — ACDEC, Sheetz, Walmart, Pella Area
Schedule may vary due to weather or emergencies, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.