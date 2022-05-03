The Gettysburg Municipal Authority will conduct its annual system flushing the first two weeks of May, according to a release.

The flushing will occur during the evenings and overnight, from about 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

“Customers may experience some cloudiness or discoloration in their water during this time; simply let the water run for a few minutes. This does not represent a health hazard,” the release reads.

The schedule is:

May 3 — Chambersburg Street, Springs Avenue, Hay Street, Rt. 30 West, Fox Ridge, Seminary Ridge

May 4 — Carlisle Street, North Washington Street, College, North Fourth Street, Lincoln Avenue, North Stratton Street

May 5 — South Stratton Street, York Road, Natural Springs Road, Hanover Street, East Middle Street

May 8 — Fairfield Road, Woodcrest, Windbriar Lane, Twin Lakes, Park Avenue, Friendship Lane, Tiffany Lane

May 9 — Herr’s Ridge, Cumberland Village, Cannon Ridge, Skyline Court, Old Mill Road

May 10 — Biglerville Road, Table Rock Road Area, Roselawn, Palace Drive, Misty Ridge, Boyd School Road

May 11 — Shealer Road, Hunterstown Road, Hunters Crossing, Old Harrisburg Road, Twin Oaks

May 12 — ACDEC, Sheetz, Walmart, Pella Area

Schedule may vary due to weather or emergencies, according to the release.

