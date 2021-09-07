Christopher D. Jeffcoat, of Littlestown, has been elected as a delegate to the 138th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, according to a release issued by Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.
Jeffcoat, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 306 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting, according to the release.
